* Pretax profit jumps to $16.4 mln

* Elections seen increasing advertising revenue

NAIROBI Aug 8 Kenyan group Nation Media has posted a 23 percent jump in first-half pretax profits on the back of higher newspaper revenues.

The publisher of Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper and the operator of NTV said on Wednesday profit rose to 1.38 billion shillings ($16.4 million).

Chairman Wilfred Kiboro attributed the growth to gains in market share for its products and services, cost cutting measures, a stable foreign exchange rate and lower prices for newsprint paper.

He said an expansion into neighbouring markets such as Rwanda, where it started to operate a radio station earlier this year, would bolster earnings in the future.

"We are optimistic that initiatives we have taken are going to continue bearing fruit. This is more so to ensure we do not continue to depend on Kenya," he told investors.

Nation also runs newspapers, radio and television stations in Uganda and Tanzania. Circulation revenue for its newspapers division rose by 13 percent, while advertising sales revenue revenue went up by 9 percent.

It increased its interim dividend by 67 percent to 2.50 shillings a share, while its earning per share rose 25.2 percent to 5.8 shillings.

Samora Kariuki, an analyst at NIC Securities said he was optimistic about the firm's second half outlook, due to an expected increase in advertising spending in Kenya ahead of a March 2013 election.

He said falling commodity prices in the international markets would also reflect positively on Nation's margins due to lower newsprint costs. ($1=83.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich)