Sept 29 Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 410.8 million yuan (66.80 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on sept 30

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1uwLqRy; bit.ly/1wQUm2v

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1495 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)