Jan 20 Residential mortgage loan servicer
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings named Bank of America Merrill Lynch
to underwrite its initial public offering.
Last May, the company, which is backed by private equity
firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to raise upto $400 million in
IPO.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Nationstar said it intends to use the proceeds from
the offering to service acquisitions and for other general
corporate purposes.
The company hopes to list its shares on the New York Stock
Exchange but did not reveal the symbol, or the number of shares
it planned to sell or their expected price.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)