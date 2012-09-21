Sept 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Nationstar Mortgage LLC (B+/Stable/--) are unchanged following the firm's
announcement that it will issue $300 million in additional unsecured debt.
Our ratings on Lewisville, Texas-based Nationstar are based on the firm's
dependence on wholesale funding; weak, though improved, profitability; and
elevated leverage following four debt issuances totaling $700 million since
December 2011. The offsetting positive rating factors include the firm's low
credit risk, good risk-management practices, and favorable market conditions.
From 2007-2012, Nationstar has been growing its two complementary business
lines: mortgage servicing and origination. It has done so by expanding its
"high-touch" servicing operation to take advantage of the market's need for
more capable servicers and by changing its origination platform so that it now
originates prime loans instead of subprime mortgages.
We could lower the rating if earnings and interest coverage deteriorate
materially, pushing EBITDA interest coverage, after adjustments excluding some
nonrecourse debt, to less than 2.0x for multiple quarters. We could also
downgrade if leverage, as measured by average nonrecourse debt to EBITDA,
exceeds 4x for multiple quarters without a credible plan to return to
historical levels of 1.5x-2.5x.