Jan 7 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc : * CEO Jay Bray says company has Fannie, Freddie approval to buy msrs from Bank

of America * CFO David Hisey Says 2013 earnings per share estimated to be $3.70 to $4.35. * CEO Bray says company expects to add staff to handle additional loans. * CEO Bray says "optimistic" there will be more msr transactions for the

company. * CEO Bray says company could pick up employees from Bank of America