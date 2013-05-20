LONDON May 20 Nationwide, Britain's biggest
customer-owned financial services group, plans to issue a new
form of so-called loss-absorbing debt in order to bolster its
capital position.
Loss-absorbing debt is used by financial companies to
protect themselves against a potential market downturn. Under
certain circumstances, the debtholders would incur losses,
thereby easing the burden on the issuer.
Nationwide could raise between 300 million and 500 million
pounds ($457-761 million) through the issue of so-called core
capital deferred shares (CCDS), though a source close to the
building society said the size and timing of the issue had not
yet been finalised.
Chief Executive Graham Beale said in an interview on the
Financial Times website that Nationwide had been working on
creating the new instrument as an alternative to permanent
interest-bearing shares (Pibs), which are no longer regarded as
core Tier 1 capital - a measure of financial strength favoured
by regulators.
"We've been working with the regulators to design a new
instrument and we've come up with something called core capital
deferred shares or CCDS," Beale said. "It's not been issued yet
but will ultimately replace Pibs so that organisations can top
up capital or respond to needs for additional capital by using
that new instrument."
The capital position of mutuals has been brought into focus
by difficulties at the Co-operative Bank, which is
facing a capital shortfall that some analysts say could be as
large as 1.8 billion pounds.
Credit agency Moody's downgraded Co-op's debt ratings
earlier in May, prompting the departure of the bank's chief
executive, Barry Tootell.
Beale said Nationwide planned to issue the debt in the near
future.
"I would say within the next 12 months is a realistic
timeframe, nothing big, it's just really an issue to prove that
there is an appetite," he said.