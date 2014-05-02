(Corrects to say Roberts will take up the role in July 2015)

LONDON May 2 Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said on Friday it had appointed David Roberts as its new chairman and that he will take up the role in July 2015.

Roberts is stepping down as deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group to join Nationwide and will leave the bank later this month.

Roberts has held a number of senior positions in banking and finance. He has been deputy chairman of Lloyds since 2012 and was chief executive officer for international retail and commercial banking at Barclays between 2004 and 2006.

