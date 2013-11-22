LONDON Nov 22 Britain's biggest customer-owned
lender Nationwide expects to pay annual interest of
between 9.5 and 11.5 percent on loss-absorbing debt it is
issuing to raise up to 500 million pounds ($807 million), its
chief executive told Reuters.
Nationwide is raising between 300 million and 500 million
pounds through the issue of a new type of debt called core
capital deferred shares (CCDS). Beale said the issue would boost
Nationwide's leverage ratio by between 0.12 and 0.2 percentage
points.
Beale also said Nationwide had not seen a significant amount
of customers switching to it this week from the Co-operative
Bank, whose financial problems have been exacerbated
by an alleged drug scandal involving its former chairman.