LONDON Nov 15 Nationwide, Britain's
biggest customer-owned lender, reported a 155 percent rise in
underlying profit in the first half of its fiscal year,
benefiting from increased lending and customers switching to it
from rivals.
Nationwide, Britain's third-biggest mortgage lender, said it
made an underlying profit of 332 million pounds ($534.2 million)
in the six months to the end up September, up from 130 the year
before.
The performance reflected an improved net interest margin -
the difference between the rate it offers to savers and the rate
it charges borrowers. Like others in the industry, Nationwide
has benefited from interest rates for savers being at an
all-time low.
"The first six months of the financial year have seen
Nationwide build on the momentum generated in 2012/13,
with strong business volumes driving an excellent financial
performance," said Chief Executive Graham Beale.