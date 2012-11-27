LONDON Nov 27 Nationwide, Britain's biggest
customer-owned financial services group, would be interested in
bidding for 316 branches put up for sale by RBS if
complications around a deal can be overcome, its chief executive
said.
Graham Beale told Reuters that Nationwide was monitoring the
sale process but acknowledged there were "clearly some enormous
complexities" involved which would need to be overcome.
"Strategically we want to enter into the SME space. If
there's anything I could do that would accelerate our strategy
it would be of interest. Within that context, RBS is something
which we will watch very carefully," Beale told Reuters.