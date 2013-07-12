* Regulator sets end 2015 deadline to meet new target

* Co-op defers coupon due to bondholders at end of July

* Co-op launches independent review into problems at its bank

By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater

LONDON, July 12 Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, has agreed a plan with the financial regulator to meet stricter targets on leverage by the end of 2015, easing fears it will need to raise new capital.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said in June Nationwide and Barclays fell short of a leverage target of 3 percent and needed to set out a plan to get to that level.

The regulator did not give a deadline for the process at that time, leading some analysts to assume the requirement would be enforced at the end of 2013, in line with the timeframe for new regulatory demands on capital.

Nationwide said on Friday it would have two years to reach the new target and the PRA had agreed it could continue with its current business model and strategy.

The PRA said talks with Barclays were ongoing and it expected them to conclude by the end of July. Barclays shares closed up 1.1 percent on hopes it will also be given until the end of 2015.

Regulators around the world are setting new rules to limit risk-taking by banks, proposing a leverage ratio that caps their assets based on a simple assessment of their equity. Leverage measures the amount of equity a bank holds as a percentage of its loans, without adjustments for risk.

The news came as the Co-operative Bank, another customer-owned British lender, said it would not pay coupons due later this month on bonds held by thousands of private retail investors including pensioners.

Co-op said the interest payment on its 13 percent perpetual subordinated bonds due on July 31 would be deferred until it had completed a financial restructuring to address a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall.

Co-op's parent, the Co-operative Group, said it had launched an independent review of the bank's problems, led by Christopher Kelly, previously a senior official within Britain's finance ministry and a past chairman of the Financial Ombudsman Service and Committee on Standards in Public Life.

It will examine Co-op Bank's decision to buy the Britannia Building Society in 2009 and its proposed purchase of hundreds of branches from Lloyds Banking Group, which collapsed earlier this year. The findings will be presented to members at the Co-op's annual meeting next May.