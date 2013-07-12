LONDON, July 12 British lender Nationwide said the UK regulator had accepted its plan to meet stricter targets on leverage by the end of 2015 without needing to raise new capital,

The Prudential Regulation Authority last month said Nationwide, Britain's biggest mutually owned lender, fell short of a leverage target of 3 percent and needed to set out a plan to get to that level.

Nationwide said on Friday the PRA had accepted its plan to reach the target by the end of 2015, and said it "does not require capital issuance and is consistent with the society's current business model and strategy".