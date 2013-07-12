MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 12 British lender Nationwide said the UK regulator had accepted its plan to meet stricter targets on leverage by the end of 2015 without needing to raise new capital,
The Prudential Regulation Authority last month said Nationwide, Britain's biggest mutually owned lender, fell short of a leverage target of 3 percent and needed to set out a plan to get to that level.
Nationwide said on Friday the PRA had accepted its plan to reach the target by the end of 2015, and said it "does not require capital issuance and is consistent with the society's current business model and strategy".
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.