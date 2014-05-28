MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 28 Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale said there are early signs that London's booming housing market is cooling and prices could fall in the summer months.
"My view is that in London we will see a natural correction in the summer months. That intense heat does seem to be dissipating a bit. We could be seeing the early signs of a natural correction," Beale told Reuters.
Bank of England officials have become more vocal about their concerns with the housing market in recent weeks, especially the risk of households taking on too much debt.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Huw Jones)
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.