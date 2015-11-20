LONDON Nov 20 The boss of Britain's second-biggest mortgage lender Nationwide said the UK housing market was "healthy and strong" and he expected house price inflation to continue at about 3-4 percent, although there could be a cool-down in the London market.

"It (the UK housing market) is healthy and strong, but it's nothing to raise your eyebrows. It's nothing that I'd describe as extraordinary," Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale told Reuters on Friday.

"We've seen this year annualised house price inflation of about 3-4 percent and we'd expect that to continue."

He said the London market could cool from recent price growth of just over 10 percent, however.

"My expectation is you will see a dampening of prices (in London) as there comes a point when it (the price) overwhelms the growth in wages," he said.

Beale was speaking after customer-owned Nationwide said its profits jumped by more than a quarter in its latest six months, driven by record mortgage lending. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)