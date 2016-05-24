LONDON May 24 Nationwide Building Society
, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, reported a 9
percent increase in annual underlying profit to 1.3 billion
pounds ($1.9 billion) on Tuesday.
Nationwide, which is Britain's second biggest provider of
home loans, said net mortgage lending for the year ended April 4
grew to 9.1 billion pounds in 2015, up 28 percent on the
previous financial year.
Nationwide's key capital ratio rose to 23.2 percent, the
highest level among major UK lenders, from 19.8 percent a year
ago.
($1 = 0.6898 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by
Mark Potter)