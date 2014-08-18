(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON Aug 18 Nationwide Building Society , Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, said on Monday that first-quarter profits more than doubled.

Underlying profit of 263 million pounds ($440 million) in the three months to June 30 was up 117 percent against the same period last year. ($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)