LONDON May 28 Nationwide, Britain's
biggest customer-owned lender,
said it more than doubled its underlying profit last year and
hit a capital target set by Britain's financial regulator a year
ahead of schedule.
Nationwide on Wednesday reported a 113 percent rise in
underlying profit to 924 million pounds ($1.55 billion) in the
year to end March, benefiting from increased lending and a
decline in costs.
"Our excellent financial performance and the successful
achievement of a 3 percent leverage ratio, well ahead of plan,
shows Nationwide has emerged from the financial crisis in better
shape than ever," said Chief Executive Graham Beale.
($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Huw Jones)