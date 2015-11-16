Nov 16 Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide Building Society said it appointed BT Group executive Joe Garner as chief executive.

Garner, who will succeed Graham Beale as CEO, is expected to take up his duties in spring next year.

Garner is currently chief executive of BT Group's infrastructure business, Openreach, which operates and maintains Britain's telecoms network. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)