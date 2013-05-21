PARIS May 21 French bank Natixis on Tuesday confirmed that French securities regulator AMF has opened an inquiry into how the lender's ownership overhaul announced in February affected its shares, the chairman of parent company BPCE said on Tuesday.

"The AMF is carrying out an investigation into the stock's behaviour, this investigation does not concern the operation itself," Francois Perol said during the bank's annual shareholders' meeting. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)