UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
PARIS May 21 French bank Natixis on Tuesday confirmed that French securities regulator AMF has opened an inquiry into how the lender's ownership overhaul announced in February affected its shares, the chairman of parent company BPCE said on Tuesday.
"The AMF is carrying out an investigation into the stock's behaviour, this investigation does not concern the operation itself," Francois Perol said during the bank's annual shareholders' meeting. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.