LONDON, Sept 26 Natixis appointed Henrik Wareborn as global head of commodities and gave additional responsibility to Andy Gooch, the French bank said on Monday.

Wareborn, who previously worked for Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, Hetco and BP, will have overall responsibility for commodities activities within fixed income, commodities and treasury, and direct oversight of over-the-counter (OTC) trading, the bank said in a statement.

Gooch will develop infrastructure to provide a third party offering for both listed and OTC cleared products on a number of asset classes. He will also continue in his position as head of commodity sales and brokerage and will remain the managing director of Natixis Commodity Markets.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)