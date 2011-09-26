BRIEF-Shawbrook names Dylan Minto as CFO
* Appointment of Dylan Minto as chief financial officer and executive director of Shawbrook Group Plc with effect from Feb. 6
LONDON, Sept 26 Natixis appointed Henrik Wareborn as global head of commodities and gave additional responsibility to Andy Gooch, the French bank said on Monday.
Wareborn, who previously worked for Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, Hetco and BP, will have overall responsibility for commodities activities within fixed income, commodities and treasury, and direct oversight of over-the-counter (OTC) trading, the bank said in a statement.
Gooch will develop infrastructure to provide a third party offering for both listed and OTC cleared products on a number of asset classes. He will also continue in his position as head of commodity sales and brokerage and will remain the managing director of Natixis Commodity Markets.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)
* Appointment of Dylan Minto as chief financial officer and executive director of Shawbrook Group Plc with effect from Feb. 6
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank expects its sale to take a while and to result in two separate deals, for its profitable core bank on the one hand and its portfolio of non-performing loans on the other hand, its chief executive said.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday: