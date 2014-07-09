HONG KONG, July 9 French investment bank Natixis has named Eddie Leung as regional head of insurance coverage for Asia Pacific, Natixis said on Wednesday.

Leung previously worked at HSBC Holdings Plc and will report in his new role to Daniel Yap, regional head of financial institutions and public sector coverage at Natixis, owned by France's Groupe BPCE. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)