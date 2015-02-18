PARIS Feb 18 Natixis' board renewed Chief Executive Laurent Mignon's term in office for another four years at a meeting on Wednesday, the French investment bank said.

Mignon, 51, joined Natixis as CEO in 2009 after a career at privately held French investment bank Oddo & Cie and at French insurer AGF.

His reappointment still has to be approved by a shareholders meeting on May 19. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)