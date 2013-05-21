UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
PARIS May 21 French bank Natixis does not expect to put its Coface unit up for sale but is ready to study a reduction in its stake in the credit insurer, Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said on Tuesday.
"Coface isn't for sale, but it's not a strategic asset," he said during Natixis' annual shareholders' meeting. "We could study a reduction in our stake."
He declined to elaborate.
Natixis officials have said in the past that Coface was a candidate for an initial public offering. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.