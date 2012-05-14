LONDON May 14 French bank Natixis,
which announced plans last week to close its commodities
brokerage unit, has appointed three top officials in its
over-the-counter (OTC) commodities business as it seeks to
expand those activities.
Natixis decided to wind up the brokerage activities of
Natixis Commodities Markets, as one of the oldest ring-dealing
members of the London Metal Exchange became the latest victim of
the European debt crisis.
The bank, however, continued its OTC commodities business
which is operating in cooperation with the bank's structured
finance business.
On Monday, the bank said London-based David Gornall, who is
also chairman of the London Bullion Market Association, has been
appointed global head of metals trading. Gornall, who joined
Natixis in 1993, was previously head of precious metals.
London-based Darren Meeks has become global head of oil
trading, moving up from heading oil swap trading, and New
York-based Alberto Vogel is global head of sales after being
head of energy corporate sales for the Americas.
The bank is seeking to offer an integrated commodities
service that takes advantage of its natural resource financing
activities, said Henrik Wareborn, who took over as global head
of commodities last year after previously working as head of
crude oil trading at BP.
