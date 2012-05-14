LONDON May 14 French bank Natixis, which announced plans last week to close its commodities brokerage unit, has appointed three top officials in its over-the-counter (OTC) commodities business as it seeks to expand those activities.

Natixis decided to wind up the brokerage activities of Natixis Commodities Markets, as one of the oldest ring-dealing members of the London Metal Exchange became the latest victim of the European debt crisis.

The bank, however, continued its OTC commodities business which is operating in cooperation with the bank's structured finance business.

On Monday, the bank said London-based David Gornall, who is also chairman of the London Bullion Market Association, has been appointed global head of metals trading. Gornall, who joined Natixis in 1993, was previously head of precious metals.

London-based Darren Meeks has become global head of oil trading, moving up from heading oil swap trading, and New York-based Alberto Vogel is global head of sales after being head of energy corporate sales for the Americas.

The bank is seeking to offer an integrated commodities service that takes advantage of its natural resource financing activities, said Henrik Wareborn, who took over as global head of commodities last year after previously working as head of crude oil trading at BP. (Reporting by Eric Onstad)