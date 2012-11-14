PARIS Nov 14 French bank Natixis on
Wednesday heralded a new phase in its strategic overhaul plan,
unveiling an effort to cut 300 million euros ($382 million) in
additional expenses between now and the end of 2014.
Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by
unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, also reported a 59 percent
drop in third-quarter profit to 142 million euros as it was
squeezed by accounting charges on its own debt and a continuing
programme to sell off risky assets.
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
