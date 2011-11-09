PARIS Nov 9 French bank Natixis is eyeing a "moderation" of its dividend for 2011, its chief executive told reporters on a conference call, but stopped short of saying the dividend would be cut.

"Overall our strategy is following a path of moderation of the dividend," Laurent Mignon said. He declined to comment on whether the bank would cut its dividend akin to rival Societe Generale .

The CEO said bonuses would be lower this year and the bank may have to readjust its profitability forecasts. He also said the bank would keep offering aircraft financing but limit it to a few core customers.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)