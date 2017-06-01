June 1 Natixis has hired Kevin Dooley as a loan trader and Tom Howard for high-yield bond trading, according to sources.

Dooley, who was most recently a loan trader at BNP Paribas, will join Natixis in New York in July, the sources said. Howard, who previously worked at Nomura, started at Natixis in May.

A Natixis spokesperson did not return calls and e-mails seeking comment. A BNP Paribas spokesperson confirmed Dooley resigned from the bank. A Nomura spokesperson declined to comment. Dooley also declined to comment. Howard could not be reached for comment.

The pair previously worked together at UBS, according to FINRA BrokerCheck

Dooley fills the role left open when Chad Hersch left in March to join UBS. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)