June 1 Natixis has hired Kevin Dooley as a loan
trader and Tom Howard for high-yield bond trading, according to
sources.
Dooley, who was most recently a loan trader at BNP Paribas,
will join Natixis in New York in July, the sources said. Howard,
who previously worked at Nomura, started at Natixis in May.
A Natixis spokesperson did not return calls and e-mails
seeking comment. A BNP Paribas spokesperson confirmed Dooley
resigned from the bank. A Nomura spokesperson declined to
comment. Dooley also declined to comment. Howard could not be
reached for comment.
The pair previously worked together at UBS, according to
FINRA BrokerCheck
Dooley fills the role left open when Chad Hersch left in
March to join UBS.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)