PARIS Feb 21 France's second-biggest retail bank BPCE said it would cut 5 percent of its branches and was aiming at 750 million euros ($791.3 million) in cost savings as part of a plan to boost its digital banking services.

BPCE, which owns Natixis, also said it would invest 790 million euros in its networks, that include 8,000 branches in France.

($1 = 0.9479 euros) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)