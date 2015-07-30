* Natixis Q2 net income up 5 pct

* Natixis to keep its 2017 payout target (Adds CEO comments, details)

PARIS, July 30 Natixis aims to maintain its payout ratio target of above 50 percent despite growing regulatory pressure, Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said on Thursday.

Like other investment banks, Natixis faces regulatory changes ranging from the calculation of risk-weighted assets to rules forcing the world's top banks to hold enough liquid assets to cover between 16 and 20 percent of their liabilities.

Natixis saw its core equity tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - increase by 40 basis points in the second quarter to 11 percent.

"This gives us capacity to absorb regulatory changes and to maintain our payout ratio target," said Mignon told journalists.

Natixis seeks to grow by focusing on business lines like asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than interest income at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on risk-taking in investment banking.

Natixis reported a 5 percent rise in net income for the second quarter, driven by a strong increase in asset management, insurance sales and private banking, as well as continued efforts to reduce its balance sheet and risky assets.

Investment bank-focused Natixis said quarterly net income - excluding own-debt charges and one-off items - rose to 398 million euros.

Net revenues in its investment solutions business line, which takes into account asset management, insurance and private banking for wealthy clients, rose 19 percent in the second quarter.

New money inflows in asset management decreased to 10 billion euros in the second quarter from 19 billion euros in the first three months of the year, which Mignon called an exceptional quarter. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Leigh Thomas)