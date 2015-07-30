* Natixis Q2 net income up 5 pct
* Natixis to keep its 2017 payout target
PARIS, July 30 Natixis aims to maintain its
payout ratio target of above 50 percent despite growing
regulatory pressure, Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said on
Thursday.
Like other investment banks, Natixis faces regulatory
changes ranging from the calculation of risk-weighted assets to
rules forcing the world's top banks to hold enough liquid assets
to cover between 16 and 20 percent of their liabilities.
Natixis saw its core equity tier 1 ratio - a measure of
financial strength - increase by 40 basis points in the second
quarter to 11 percent.
"This gives us capacity to absorb regulatory changes and to
maintain our payout ratio target," said Mignon told journalists.
Natixis seeks to grow by focusing on business lines like
asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than
interest income at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on
risk-taking in investment banking.
Natixis reported a 5 percent rise in net income for the
second quarter, driven by a strong increase in asset management,
insurance sales and private banking, as well as continued
efforts to reduce its balance sheet and risky assets.
Investment bank-focused Natixis said quarterly net income -
excluding own-debt charges and one-off items - rose to 398
million euros.
Net revenues in its investment solutions business line,
which takes into account asset management, insurance and private
banking for wealthy clients, rose 19 percent in the second
quarter.
New money inflows in asset management decreased to 10
billion euros in the second quarter from 19 billion euros in the
first three months of the year, which Mignon called an
exceptional quarter.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Leigh Thomas)