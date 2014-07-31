PARIS, July 31 French bank Natixis reported second-quarter net profit rose 29 percent to 33 million euros ($44 million) on Thursday and confirmed it had at the end of June wound up "bad bank" GAPC, set up after the 2008 financial crisis to hold toxic assets.

Net revenue rose 9 percent to 2.024 billion euros, the bank said.

The listed arm of mutually-owned BPCE also said its asset management unit had a record 17 billion euro net inflow in the first half compared with 13.4 billion across 2013.

It had 680 billion euros of assets under management at end-June, and its insurance arm saw a 21 percent increase in net revenue from a year earlier.

Its second-quarter provision for credit losses was 82 million, down 15 percent from a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)