PARIS Nov 4 French bank Natixis reported a 27 percent rise in net income for the third quarter on Tuesday and confirmed its 2014-2017 dividend payout targets.

Investment banking-focused Natixis said quarterly net income rose to 281 million euros ($352.7 million), driven by a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales.

Natixis, controlled by BPCE, a network of cooperative lenders, confirmed its investment strategy and said it was on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent as part of its 2014-2017 strategy. (1 US dollar = 0.7966 euro)