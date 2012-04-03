* French firm plans sales push for alternative funds
BOSTON, April 3 French money manager Natixis SA
plans to roll out a new push on Tuesday to sell
alternative asset funds, the latest firm looking to lure back
investors who have soured on traditional stock funds since the
global financial crisis.
As part of the new effort, Natixis said it hired almost 20
more consultants and analysts to work with independent financial
advisors who sell the company's funds. It also will hold risk
management-focused symposiums in Madrid, Rome and London on what
it calls "Durable Portfolio Construction" and plans similar
gatherings in U.S. cities, including New York and Chicago.
Fund managers traditionally have aimed their alternative
investing strategies, like those used by hedge funds and real
estate firms, at larger institutional customers. But retail
investors and their advisers, stung by the financial crisis,
have been keeping money out of traditional equity funds and
could prove ripe targets for the new campaign.
"Investors need to understand there's still risk in the
marketplace," said John Hailer, Chief Executive of Natixis
Global Asset Management's American and Asian operations. "But
they can have things that will help them mitigate risk in their
portfolio."
The new moves by Natixis follow efforts by many other money
managers to boost the sales of alternative products. F ees on
such fund are generally at least as high as fees on equity funds
and much higher than the rates on index funds. Firms including
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, John
Hancock and units of Affiliated Managers Group Inc
introduced new alternative funds last year, for example.
Alternative funds are being pitched as a way to avoid the
risks that hurt investors in the crisis.
"There's an awareness some of the more traditional ways of
building portfolios and diversifying portfolios did not work the
way people expected them to work," said Cindy Zarker, head of
asset management practice at fund consultant Cerulli in Boston.
Fund investors poured $12 billion into alternative products
last year even as they pulled $76 billion from U.S. and
international equity funds, according to fund researcher
Morningstar.
Natixis' Global Asset Management division has bought up
several smaller alternative managers in recent years, including
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC of Cincinnati, Ohio, which sells
hedged equity strategies, and the absolute-return manager
AlphaSimplex Group LLC, founded by MIT professor Andrew Lo.
Combined with Natixis' better-known brands such as its
Loomis Sayles bond shop and Harris Associates value-oriented
manager, the lineup helped Natixis gather a net inflow of $11.1
billion from 2009 to 2011, according to data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper. Worldwide, Natixis' asset management operations
oversaw $706 billion as of Dec. 31.
Recent flows have been evenly split between equity and bond
products at around 40 percent each, with alternative products
accounting for about 20 percent, Natixis's Hailer said. The
company hopes to show retail investors how they can and should
own a greater variety of asset classes, he said.
Natixis' majority owner is Groupe BPCE, the second largest
French bank.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by Aaron Pressman and Andre
Grenon)