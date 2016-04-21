LONDON, April 21 (IFR) - France's Natixis has appointed Alain Gallois as chief executive of its corporate and investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region.

Gallois replaces Francois Riahi, who was recently named co-head of CIB, in charge of financing and global markets.

Gallois will be based in Hong Kong and report to Riahi. He is currently global head of fixed income in CIB and will start the new role in July. Serge Ekue, head of global markets in Asia, will lead the region until Gallois arrives.

Gallois, 48, started his career in the financing and treasury department of French railway operator SNCF in 1992. He subsequently worked at Compagnie Parisienne de Reescompte before joining what is now Natixis in 1999, where he has been chief origination coordinator for debt and equity business and head of primary markets in fixed income and commodities business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)