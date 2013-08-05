(Corrects to show that London-based commodities brokerage, not
entire commodities trading arm, being sold)
PARIS Aug 5 Natixis has agreed to sell its
London-based commodities brokerage to Chinese brokerage GF
Securities, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Monday.
The move comes as banks are facing increased regulatory
scrutiny over an area which was once seen as a fast-growing
market but has since emerged as a drag on capital at a time of
tougher requirements.
The Financial Times earlier reported the Chinese brokerage
paid slightly less than $40 million in cash for the unit. That
figure could not immediately be confirmed.
