PARIS Feb 23 French investment bank Natixis reported a 32 percent decline in quarterly profits on Thursday as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak capital markets and wrote down more of its Greek sovereign debt exposure.

Fourth-quarter group net income fell to 302 million euros ($400 million), beating the average analyst estimate of 247 million, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, which edged 1 percent lower to 1.73 billion euros, also exceeded analysts' average forecast of 1.51 billion.

France's fourth-largest listed bank is cutting debt and scaling back lending to ride out a crunch on funding that has pushed larger domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to take similar steps. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)