* Capital-markets activity robust, expenses under control
* Bank cuts jobs, sells assets to better compete
* Parent BPCE due to present new strategy this month
* BPCE due to begin renegotiating ties with insurer CNP
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Nov 6 Natixis, France's
fourth-biggest listed investment bank, reported a 38 percent
rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as cost savings and
robust capital-markets trade offset economic weakness.
Natixis, which is majority owned by retail banking group
BPCE, is cutting jobs and selling assets to strengthen its
balance sheet and better compete in less profitable post-crisis
markets.
Natixis said net profit rose to 217 million euros ($293.6
million) from 157 million in the year-ago period, while revenue
rose 7 percent to 1.77 billion euros.
The bank had been expected to report revenue closer to 1.65
billion euros and net income closer to 185 million, according to
the mean average of analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its key investment-banking division saw revenue growth in
corporate financing, structured finance and capital-markets
activity, even as bigger rivals like Credit Suisse and
BNP Paribas took a hit from weak fixed-income trading.
Natixis said it had already cut 101 million euros in costs
through the first nine months of 2013 versus a full-year target
of 105 million.
Natixis also earlier announced plans to cut 700 jobs, or 4.5
percent of its workforce, through 2015 as part of a fresh push
to save costs.
The bank's parent company, BPCE, is due to present its
strategic plan for the next four years at an investor day later
this month.
BPCE is also overhauling its insurance business. It said on
Wednesday it would sell a majority stake in its insurance unit
to Natixis. It is also due to begin renegotiating its
partnership with insurer CNP in which it owns a stake
alongside Banque Postale.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
