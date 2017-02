PARIS Nov 9 French investment bank Natixis on Wednesday shrugged off a charge on its small holding of Greek sovereign debt and reported a 13 percent rise in profits year-on-year.

Quarterly net income rose to 344 million euros, which was nonetheless below a consensus forecast of 354 million euros according to a Reuters poll.

The bank said it was targeting an additional sale of 10 billion euros in assets through end-2013 and said it would have a Basel III core Tier 1 ratio of above 9 percent by Jan. 2013. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)