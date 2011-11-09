* Q3 net up to 344 million euros, flattered by one-offs

* Investment-banking performance was "weak" -analyst

* Targeting additional 10 bln euros assets sale

* Eyes "moderation" of dividend, no decision yet -CEO

* Sees Tier 1 ratio above 9 percent by Jan. 2013 (Adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Nov 9 French investment bank Natixis on Wednesday shrugged off a charge on its small holding of Greek sovereign debt and reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter net profit year-on-year.

The bank, which has slashed risk and sold assets since its near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis, bucked the trend of profit declines seen at rivals more exposed to eurozone sovereign debt such as Societe Generale and BNP Paribas .

But Natixis' gains were mostly driven by one-off accounting items that masked a dismal quarter for its key investment banking division. Capital-markets revenues slumped by 56 percent, while overall corporate and investment bank profit before tax was more than halved to 108 million euros ($146.7 million).

"The numbers look weak at an operating level," said a London-based bank analyst. "They appear to be below expectations."

Quarterly net income rose 13 percent, to 344 million euros, which missed a consensus forecast of 354 million euros according to a Reuters poll. The bank took a 40 million-euro pre-tax charge on its Greek sovereign debt but benefited from gains on widening spreads on its own debt.

Natixis is in the midst of a strategic overhaul under Chairman Francois Perol, a former aide to French President Nicolas Sarkozy, following the bank's near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis.

It has sold assets to cut risk, focused on less capital-intensive activities and sought more cross-selling synergies with its cooperative retail banking parent BPCE .

But the eurozone crisis is now taking its toll, with the bank blaming "exceptionally difficult" market conditions for the profit fal l s at its investment bank.

Natixis is now targeting an additional sale of 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) in assets through 2013 in order to improve its funding profile a nd hit a Basel III core Tier 1 ratio of above 9 percent by Jan. 2013.

Natixis parent BPCE is also scrambling to fill an estimated 3.4 billion-euro capital shortfall to meet tougher capital requirements for mid-2012. It will achieve this by tweaking the way it accounts for its assets and by raising capital from customers at its network of cooperatives.

Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon warned the bank may "readjust" its profitability targets in the light of the current dire financial-market environment and said its dividend policy was following a path of "moderation".

"Overall our strategy is following a path of moderation of the dividend," he told journalists on a conference call. SocGen on Tuesday said it would scrap its dividend to preserve capital.

Mignon also said the bank would limit its aircraft financing to a few core customers, without saying which.

Shares of Natixis are down 37.2 percent so far this year, worse than a 31.2 percent fall for the STOXX Europe 600 bank index .

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb and Elena Berton)