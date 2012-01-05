* No lay-offs in France but may freeze hiring -sources

* Latest French bank to scale back as funding dries up

* Shares down 6.3 pct, biggest decliner on CAC40 (Adds background, details)

By Julien Ponthus and Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Jan 5 Natixis is to meet union representatives on Jan. 13 to outline a shake-up of its investment bank to help cope with the euro-zone debt crisis, a spokeswoman for the French lender said on Thursday.

Natixis, France's fourth-largest listed bank, is cutting debt and scaling back lending to ride out a crunch on funding that has pushed larger domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to take similar steps.

Natixis has already promised unions the overhaul will not result in lay-offs in France, opting instead for a hiring freeze and re-assignments, two union sources told Reuters.

"It's the implementation of the plan announced in November," a Natixis spokeswoman said. She added that the moves would leave the bank's French operations mostly untouched.

Natixis shares were down 6.3 percent by 1523 GMT, making them the biggest decliners on France's benchmark CAC40 index . The shares have lost 43 percent over the last 12 months.

Natixis said in November it planned to cut its financing needs by 15 to 20 billion euros ($19.4-$25.8 billion) by the end of 2013.

Majority-owned by cooperative banking group BPCE, Natixis has already slimmed its balance sheet since the 2008 financial crisis, which nearly brought the bank to its knees. It has offloaded assets and overhauled management.

Societe Generale said on Wednesday it was moving to cut 880 jobs in France, in addition to plans previously announced to cut 700 from its staff in Asia and the United States. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Editing by Elena Berton and Will Waterman)