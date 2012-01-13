PARIS Jan 13 French bank Natixis
plans to cut 277 jobs at its corporate and investment
banking division, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday, as banks
scale back lending to cope with the euro zone debt crisis.
Natixis, which was rescued from near-collapse during the
2008 financial crisis by a government-backed merger of its
retail cooperative parents, has already made deep cuts to its
balance sheet under new management but plans to go further.
"It's 127 in France and 150 abroad at the investment bank,"
the spokeswoman said, commenting on the number of job cuts
planned.
The numbers pale in comparison with the thousands of cuts
planned at bigger domestic peers BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole. Natixis'
investment bank, which is smaller, employs around 4,400 people.
There will be no layoffs involved as the bank is relying on
retirees, internal moves and other "natural" departures, the
spokeswoman added.
Natixis, France's fourth-biggest listed bank, met with union
representatives earlier to unveil the plan for job cuts and to
add that there would be a hiring freeze for 2012 and possibly
2013, according to union sources.
"There's going to be a hiring freeze across Natixis ... It
will be for 2012, and they said even in 2013 if necessary," said
a union representative who attended the meeting. Another union
source confirmed the information.
The Natixis spokeswoman declined to comment.
