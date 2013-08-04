PARIS Aug 4 French bank Natixis plans
to shed 500 to 700 workers with a voluntary departure scheme
that is to be negotiated with unions in September, the Journal
de Dimanche reported on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Natixis declined to comment on the story.
"Several departments will be reorganised at Natixis," a
union source told the paper. "There will be a lay-off plan
before the end of the year."
Banks worldwide are shedding jobs as stricter regulations
and euro zone worries take their toll on trading income and
investment banking units. Many began shrinking several years ago
and are now cutting more deeply as they reassess their business
to cope with tougher capital rules, while some are cutting
because of acquisitions or mergers.
Natixis will seek to encourage some staff to take early
retirement or jobs outside the company, the report said.
The negotiations with unions started in June and an internal
meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2 to discuss plans, the paper
said. The bank aims to present a new strategy plan in November.
Natixis in February said it would simplify its finances by
shedding a 20 percent stake in BPCE, a network of cooperative
lenders which itself controls Natixis.
In May it posted an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profits
to 337 million euros, excluding accounting adjustments on its
own debt.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Janet Lawrence)