PARIS Nov 6 Natixis, France's youngest and smallest listed investment bank, reported a 38 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as cost savings and robust capital-markets trade offset economic weakness.

Natixis said net profit rose to 217 million euros ($293.55 million) from 157 million in the year-ago period, while revenue rose 7 percent to 1.77 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Leila Abboud)