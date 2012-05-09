PARIS May 9 French bank Natixis said
on Wednesday that its quarterly earnings fell 30 percent as
writedowns on Greek sovereign debt and an accounting adjustment
on its own debt outweighed resilient trading revenues.
Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by
unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, reported first-quarter net
profit declined to 339 million euros ($438.38 million) from 483
million in the year-ago period.
Analysts at Societe Generale had forecast the profit at 315
million euros while Oddo Securities had forcast a lower 231
million euros.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)