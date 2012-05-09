PARIS May 9 French bank Natixis said on Wednesday that its quarterly earnings fell 30 percent as writedowns on Greek sovereign debt and an accounting adjustment on its own debt outweighed resilient trading revenues.

Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, reported first-quarter net profit declined to 339 million euros ($438.38 million) from 483 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts at Societe Generale had forecast the profit at 315 million euros while Oddo Securities had forcast a lower 231 million euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)