BRIEF-AP Thailand reports FY net profit of 2.70 billion baht
* Fy total revenue 20.45 billion baht versus 22.40 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2lshszg) Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 5 Natixis plans to hold a works council meeting next week on carrying out a restructuring plan for its investment bank, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Thursday.
The bank's planned overhaul, first disclosed in November, is likely to involve a hiring freeze or re-assignments rather than layoffs or "voluntary" workforce reductions, a union source said.
Feb 23 Delta Lloyd, the fourth largest Dutch insurer which agreed to be bought by larger peer NN Group , on Thursday reported solvency ratio at the lower end of its own target range.
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017