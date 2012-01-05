PARIS Jan 5 Natixis plans to hold a works council meeting next week on carrying out a restructuring plan for its investment bank, a spokeswoman for the French bank said on Thursday.

The bank's planned overhaul, first disclosed in November, is likely to involve a hiring freeze or re-assignments rather than layoffs or "voluntary" workforce reductions, a union source said.

