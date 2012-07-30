LONDON, July 30 French bank Natixis
will no longer trade as a ring-dealing member on the London
Metal Exchange (LME), the exchange said on Monday, following the
bank's plan earlier this year to wind up its commodities
brokerage business.
Natixis, its business affected by the European debt crisis,
said in May that it plans to close its commodities brokerage
arm, one of the oldest ring-dealing members of the LME, but
continue its over-the-counter commodities business.
The exchange said Natixis Commodity Markets will operate as
a Category 2 broker from Monday, meaning it will no longer be
able to trade as a Category 1 member taking part in the
open-outcry ring trading.
"With immediate effect, Natixis Commodity Markets Limited
has been re-categorised from a Ring Dealing Member (Category 1)
to an Associate Broker Clearing Member (Category 2) of the
London Metal Exchange," the LME said in a statement.
Category 2 members, or associate broker clearing members,
are able to trade on the LME's electronic platforms and the
telephone market but may not trade in the ring.
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony Barker)