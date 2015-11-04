PARIS Nov 4 French investment bank Natixis reported on Wednesday a decline in net profit, weighed by weakness in fixed-income trading due to low client activity in the third quarter.

Natixis said net profit fell 1 percent to 291 million euros ($316.11 million), while revenue rose 5 percent to 1.96 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

Natixis seeks to grow by focusing on business lines like asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than interest income at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on risk-taking in investment banking. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)