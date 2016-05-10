* Q1 net profit down 30 pct to 200 mln euros

* Q1 revenue down 6 pct to 2.06 bln euros

* Shares down more than 7 percent (Adds CEO comment, price reaction, analyst comment)

By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus

PARIS, May 10 French bank Natixis said it would look at ways to boost efficiency as higher costs and investment banking weakness led it to report a worse-than-expected 30 percent drop in first-quarter net income and as its shares fell by over 7 percent.

Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said on Tuesday net profit dropped to 200 million euros ($227 million), while revenue fell 6 percent to 2.06 billion.

Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said net profit was 9 percent below consensus estimates. "We would expect the stock to be weak today, we see consensus earnings cuts," they said in a note.

Natixis, predominantly an investment bank and a subsidiary of state-backed retail banking group BPCE, is already in the late stages of a restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs, reducing risk-weighted assets and focusing on 'asset light' businesses in a bid to adapt to tougher European capital requirements.

Like some other banks, Natixis sees insurance and asset management as less capital intensive than traditional banking and less prone to regulatory threats.

Natixis said in a statement it had begun "an in-depth analysis focusing on transforming processes in each of our business lines along with a project geared to operational efficiency".

Chief Executive Laurent Mignon declined to comment on the size of possible cost cuts during a conference call with journalists, but said the revamp would involve improvements in information and digital technologies.

Mignon said some divisions would have to improve efficiency and some would expand.

Pretax profit at Natixis' corporate and investment bank fell 20 percent in the first three months of the year. As was the case among some of its U.S. and European peers, it reported falling revenue in a weak global market environment. This revenue decline was less than at rival French banks, however.

Stronger insurance revenue helped it report a 6 percent rise in pretax profit at its investment solutions division after it stepped up cross-selling efforts with its parent group.

Natixis said overall pretax profit declined 19 percent year-on-year to 427 million euros, also weighed down by weaker results at credit insurer Coface and by higher contributions to the Single Resolution Fund, to which banks pay annual fees to cover the costs of failing banks.

($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)