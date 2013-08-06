* Year-ago results boosted by 91 mln euro own-debt gain
* Net income beats forecasts, revenue in line
* Environment remains difficult in Europe -CEO
* No forced departures will be seen at bank -CEO
(Adds job-cuts comment)
PARIS, Aug 6 French bank Natixis on
Tuesday reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly net income from
a year earlier, when it was flattered by one-off accounting
gains linked to a fall in the value of the bank's debt.
Second-quarter net income fell to 248 million euros ($330.08
million) from 349 million, beating a 216 million euro consensus
forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings a year earlier were boosted by 91 million euros
from the debt value adjustment, while the same effect subtracted
20 million euros from second-quarter earnings this year.
Revenue rose 2 percent to 1.786 billion euros, compared with
a forecast of 1.784 billion, boosted by its asset-management arm
where demand was strong in the United States and Asia. Wholesale
banking revenue slipped 3 percent, with capital markets down 16
percent.
"The environment remains difficult in Europe... The results
were pleasing," Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon told
journalists on a conference call.
The results come as Natixis prepares to pay out a 2 billion
euro special dividend to shareholders on Aug. 19 as part of an
ownership overhaul in which it will shed a 20 percent stake in a
network of savings banks controlled by its parent, cooperative
bank BPCE.
Unlisted BPCE also reported results on Tuesday, with a 15
percent gain in net profit to 772 million euros as loan-loss
provisioning declined from a year ago.
The bank said its leverage ratio, a closely-watched measure
of capital strength, was above 3 percent, the level regulators
have targeted for 2018, at the end of June.
Natixis also said in a slide presentation that its Tier-1
leverage ratio was above 3 percent.
NO FORCED LAYOFFS
Optimism surrounding the restructuring, as well as the
potential for further cost cuts, has helped fuel a 54 percent
surge in Natixis shares this year, making it the top gainer
among French banks.
Natixis said it would unveil a 2014-17 business plan at an
investor event planned for Nov. 14, following a previous
overhaul that saw it shed assets and cut risk in the wake of the
financial crisis.
Asked whether a wave of job cuts was in the works, as
reported by Sunday newspaper Le Journal Du Dimanche earlier in
the week, Mignon stressed that nothing was finalized and that
any departures would be voluntary.
"We negotiated with staff representatives, through June and
July, to reach an agreement on labour that aims to adapt each of
our business lines to the economic environment and to favour a
redeployment of existing staff within the group," the CEO said.
"No number has been finalized and the agreement stipulates
that there will be no forced departures at Natixis."
Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Agricole reported better than
forecast earnings, fuelled by strong results at its investment
bank.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; editing by
Lionel Laurent and Tom Pfeiffer)