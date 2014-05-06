(Adds comments from conference call, more details, background)
PARIS May 6 French bank Natixis
reported a 3 percent rise in underlying net income for the first
quarter on Tuesday and said it was on track to meet its
2014-2017 dividend payout targets.
The investment bank-focused lender said quarterly net income
rose 3 percent to 303 million euros ($421 million), excluding
own-debt charges and one-off items, after a rebound in equities
and a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped
offset a grim environment for bonds.
The bank, which was rescued from near-collapse during the
crisis by its cooperative retail-banking parent BPCE, said it
was still on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at
least 50 percent as part of its 2014-2017 strategy.
Natixis is in the early stages of a new strategic plan
designed to cut costs and boost revenue from more cross-selling
of products.
The plan also involves asset sales such as the listing of a
40 to 60 percent stake in Natixis's trade-credit insurance unit
Coface on the stock market. Natixis's chief executive, Laurent
Mignon, said the bank was on track to float Coface by end-June
and said it would give more information to analysts on
Wednesday.
Pre-tax profits for the first quarter rose across all of the
lender's core divisions, up 22 percent at its corporate and
investment bank and up 31 percent at its savings and asset
management unit.
Loan-loss provisions saw a strong decrease, down 17 percent,
but Natixis' Mignon said this was mainly due to operations
outside France.
"The drop in loan-loss provisions is particularly linked to
activities outside France. We are not yet seeing a drop in loan
provisions in our French operations," Mignon told reporters on a
conference call.
Asked whether Natixis might be exposed to sizeable
litigation costs, such as rival BNP Paribas's warning
of a possible fine "far in excess of" $1.1 billion linked to a
potential breach of U.S. sanctions, BPCE's CEO, Francois Perol,
told reporters there was nothing similar to disclose.
($1=0.7205 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)