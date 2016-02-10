* Fourth-quarter net income 316 mln euros, above forecast

* Plans to return 1.1 bln euros to shareholders

* Buys majority stake in U.S. M&A advisory firm (Updates with details, CEO comments)

By Maya Nikolaeva

PARIS, Feb 10 French investment bank Natixis reported a better than expected jump in fourth-quarter net income on Wednesday, helped by stronger revenue from asset management and insurance and lower provisions.

Natixis hopes to expand by focusing on business lines such as asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than interest income, so it can compete better in less profitable post financial crisis markets.

The bank said it had surpassed its profitability targets for those business lines in 2015, partly thanks to a weaker euro against the dollar as nearly half of its assets under management are managed outside Europe.

Chief Executive Officer Laurent Mignon said Natixis was not planning to change any of its net revenue forecasts for 2017 due to uncertainty over the outlook for the exchange rate.

Natixis said it was expecting potential growth in life insurance assets under management of more than 50 billion euros between 2016 and 2022, helped by its collaboration with Caisse d'Epargne, a retail network which is part of parent BPCE.

The investment bank also said it planned to return 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to shareholders, including an exceptional dividend.

Natixis said net profit rose 39 percent to 316 million euros in the fourth quarter from 228 million in the same period a year ago, while revenue climbed 13 percent to 2.25 billion euros. Provisions for credit losses fell 16 percent.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for net income of 311 million and revenue of 2.08 billion.

The bank's corporate and investment banking division saw pre-tax profits fall 12 percent, after loan provisions and costs rose. Mignon said the increase in the cost of risk was driven by problems with one of its clients, but he declined to name them.

Revenue rose 4 percent from corporate and investment banking, boosted by a 43 percent jump from equities, an increase driven by strong demand for equity derivatives.

Natixis also said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in U.S. M&A advisory firm Peter J. Solomon Company to expand its advisory activity in the country.

